To kick off the month of October, Verizon caused a bunch of users of its Message+ app to freakout with an announcement that it would shutdown the service by November 7. Well, that day as come and it appears that Verizon is giving everyone another month to find a replacement.

The support page for Verizon’s Message+ app changed within recent days to say that the service “will be fully discontinued on 12/9/24.” Again, it used to say November 7 and that is today. You have an extension, folks!

What is Verizon+ and why are even talking about? That’s a great question. Umm, Message+ was an app that Verizon started loading on devices it sold as a piece of bloatware a number of years ago. It was the Verizon Messages app, essentially, so a whole bunch of people used it by default instead of Samsung or Google messaging apps because it was there, ready to be used.

Since it was adopted by so many, and it apparently has features they love, the discontinuation of it is not going over well. While most should just jump on Google Messages and get with the times, I’ve seen several comments around the internet suggesting that Google’s option is not up to their standards. It’s so weird to say that as someone who has seen the Verizon Message+ app. It is atrocious.

Anyways, if you are hanging onto Verizon Message+, you have until December 9 to finally, finally make the switch to Google Messages (download). Just do it already and experience RCS. Samsung did.

