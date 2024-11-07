Google has fired up its early Black Friday deals over on Google Store, saving buyers money on items like Nest Audio, Nest Cam, and Nest WiFi Pro.

None of Google’s current deals are Pixel phones or Pixel smartwatches, as that will likely be saved for actual Black Friday, but there are still plenty of good deals. For example, you can save $100 off of a Nest WiFi Pro 2-pack (down to $199), $70 off Fitbit’s Sense 2 watch, as well as get a Nest Audio speaker for just $49. That’s $50 off the usual price and still an excellent option for casting music to.

Google Store Black Friday Highlights

To view the entirety of Google’s offerings for early Black Friday, check it out here. There are all sorts of Google goodies.