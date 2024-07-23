This year, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers will notice that Samsung’s usually preloaded Messages app is no longer present, and instead, users will simply have the default of Google Messages. Samsung has long loved having its own branded solutions and services, but to help the Android ecosystem as a whole, it’s making the change.

Specifically, Samsung wants to help speed up the adoption of RCS, thereby delivering a more “robust and engaging” messaging experience for all users. You can read Samsung’s statement on the move below.

Samsung and Google have been closely working together on many communication service areas and this collaborative effort to make Google Messages the default common messaging platform for the Android mobile ecosystem will accelerate the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and deliver a more robust and engaging mobile messaging experience to Galaxy users.

This shift to Google Messages adoption has been long coming. Back in 2022, Samsung made Google Messages the default messaging app on the Galaxy S22 line, as well as in 2021 with the S21 series outside of the US. Even though Samsung Messages has supported RCS, Samsung must see this as a cleaner path to a overall better experience for Galaxy users.

For anyone who loves Samsung Messages, don’t worry, as you can still download it and use it however you like.

// Android Authority