Samsung November Updates Arrive on Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24

A new month means new updates are arriving and it’s not Google’s Pixel devices that are up first. Instead, Samsung was quick with the new builds, sending November patches to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series.

There’s a chance that Google pushes November Pixel updates as early as today, so let’s not get it twisted here and think they’ve taken a step back from being on top of Android updates. This is just further proof that Samsung is also not slipping and that both companies have really been there to support their top devices each month. It’s just something we love to see.

For all Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 devices, this month’s update isn’t a big one. Back in September, all of these devices were blessed with a large One UI 6.1.1 update, so we are now back to monthly security patches that simply tighten up security holes on your devices. The next big update will be the one that includes Android 15 and One UI 7, although we know that has been pushed back to early 2025.

Here are the builds for each device that Verizon says “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device”:

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS5CXI8

: S911USQS5CXI8 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS5CXI8

: S916USQS5CXI8 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS5CXI8

: S918USQS5CXI8 Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4AXJA

: S921USQS4AXJA Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4AXJA

: S926USQS4AXJA Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS4AXJA

To check for this update, head into Settings > System updates > Check for system updates.

// Verizon