Spending money on Google Play isn’t something that everyone is going to be down to do on the regular. That said, there are times when Google will reward you for buying things on or through Google Play and one of the best perks for doing so it available right now.

If you happen to be a Gold level Google Play Points member (in the US), you should have a 30% off Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro code available. This is a pretty incredible discount if you qualify.

To see if this deal is available to you, simply open Google Play on your phone and you should see a little colorful diamond logo at the top with a number next to it at the top of the screen. This is your Google Play Points balance and the shortcut to the Google Play Points perks page. Tapping that will show your status in Google Play, how you can earn more, ways to use those points for freebies in the apps and games you use, and other perks. If you happen to be a Gold level member, tap into the Perks tab and you should see a “Get 30% off select Pixel phones” promo.

With a 30% discount, the regular Pixel 9 sees a minimum discount of $239.70 off, the Pixel 9 Pro would start with a $299.70 off discount, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL would see $329.70 off, to start. If you increase the storage the price goes up and the discount becomes larger. Whichever way you go, we are looking at a Pixel 9 for $559, a Pixel 9 Pro for $699, or a Pixel 9 Pro XL for $769.

And look, those discounts are before trade-in discounts are applied. If you have another Google Pixel phone to trade, Google is still doing their higher-than-usual trade values. If you decide to use the 30% off on a Pixel 9 Pro and trade-in a Pixel 8 Pro, you would essentially get the Pixel 9 Pro for free, because that Pixel 8 Pro is valued at $699. How good is that?

When you go to redeem your 30% code through Google Play Points, it’ll ask if you want to redeem now or later. If you redeem now, you’ll be redirected to the Google Store to shop and the discount will apply automatically. If you redeem later, they’ll give you a code that you can copy. I believe once you redeem with either button, the code should just auto apply during checkout as it is attached to your Google Account. You can see what to look for in the screen above, wehre the “30% off Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL” promo is applied.

Not a Google Play Points Gold member, but want to be? I’ve seen some folks suggest that you can sign-up for the 2TB Google One plan ($19.99/mo) and it’ll give you Gold status immediately. You need at least 600 Play Points and that may do the trick. Up to you if you want to test that trick, but spending $20 for a month of Google One and getting $300 off a Pixel 9 Pro might be worth it.

The 30% off promo runs through December 2, so you have a bit of time to figure this all out.