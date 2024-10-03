Google offered up Android 15 in several preview and beta forms for a good chunk of 2024 before pushing it to AOSP at the beginning of September. While they didn’t release it for Pixel phones at that same time, they told us to expect it within the “coming weeks,” which we all assumed meant October. This seems like a bit of a delay, but at least folks can run Android 15 beta builds, some of which are newer than the stable Android 15 release that could show up at any day.

But with all of that news around Android 15 for Google’s own devices, Samsung’s plans for Android 15 have been a complete mystery. Samsung has yet to give us any sort of Android 15 beta, which should have its One UI 7 slapped on top. There were at one point some rumors about a delay with August launch, but we’re now in October and nothing official has come out.

Today, Samsung has essentially confirmed that there is a major delay to Android 15 and One UI 7. They didn’t say why, only giving us a timeframe to mark on our calendars, if we’re developers.

Samsung is currently hosting SDC24 (their developer conference) and said that One UI 7 will arrive as One UI 7 beta “before the end of the year” for developers. They (so far) made no mention of when you might see it on your Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A Sneak Peek at One UI 7 One UI has always been designed to bring users the most personalized, creative and productive experiences possible on mobile devices. Samsung previewed a sneak peek of One UI 7 at SDC24, highlighting its new UX focused on simple, impactful, and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities. One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.

Samsung is streaming their opening SDC24 keynote, so if we get other details, we’ll try to update this post.