Hooray, Samsung is beginning to push the One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices. To be more specific, six devices are getting in on the action: the entire Galaxy S23 series (including the FE), as well as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Here’s the entire One UI 6.1.1 changelog, but highlights include more Galaxy AI features (Circle to Search enhancements), Samsung Notes feature updates, Live Translate updates, and plenty else.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S23 – S911USQU4CXH7

– S911USQU4CXH7 Galaxy S23+ – S916USQU4CXH7

– S916USQU4CXH7 Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQU4CXH7

– S918USQU4CXH7 Galaxy S23 FE – S711USQU5CXH8

– S711USQU5CXH8 Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQU4DXH7

– F946USQU4DXH7 Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F741USQU4DXH9

Enjoy.

