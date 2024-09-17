Droid Life

More Galaxy Devices Get Long Awaited One UI 6.1.1 Update

Hooray, Samsung is beginning to push the One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices. To be more specific, six devices are getting in on the action: the entire Galaxy S23 series (including the FE), as well as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Here’s the entire One UI 6.1.1 changelog, but highlights include more Galaxy AI features (Circle to Search enhancements), Samsung Notes feature updates, Live Translate updates, and plenty else.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S23 – S911USQU4CXH7
  • Galaxy S23+ – S916USQU4CXH7
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQU4CXH7
  • Galaxy S23 FE – S711USQU5CXH8
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQU4DXH7
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F741USQU4DXH9

Enjoy.

// Verizon

