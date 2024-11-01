Mint Mobile Says It Has a New Kids Plan for $15

Need a smartphone data plan for your kid that’s not going to break the bank? Mint Mobile is offering a new Mint Kids plan that might be the solution, although we’re still trying to figure out exactly what makes this so kid-friendly.

Mint announced the new Mint Kids plan as $15/mo plan with 5GB data to use (you have to pay for 3-months upfront, so $45), as well as unlimited talk and text. On some level, the account is flagged as a kids plan (you do this when you sign-up, I believe), and then the account owner (you, the parent) will get communications about it, including the ability to “monitor [your] child’s data usage.”

And that seems to be it. There aren’t special apps involved that let you limit sites or apps, just a $15/mo plan that gets your kid service with 5GB data. I’m not saying this is a bad option, I just don’t quite get the kid-focused angle of it.

Mint offers all sorts of plans, from 5GB of data up to unlimited. For most months, you can get any of those plans for the same $15, as long as you pay for the first 3 months upfront. What I’m saying is that 5GB of data is probably not going to be enough for your kid, so maybe look at something with more data for a similar price.

We’ve reached out to Mint (T-Mobile) to see if they can offer us more details. If they do, we’ll update.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile Kids

// T-Mobile