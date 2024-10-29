My wife has a Tesla that she loves, and while I admit the software is pretty slick and continuously getting updated, there are times where I think to myself that it would be much more cool if it was running Android. Having access to whatever apps I want instead of waiting for Tesla to implement them, such as I had to do with YouTube Music, would be beneficial. This is what Teslogic is trying to accomplish with its Kickstarter campaign for Screenmate.

Already having reached its $500,000 goal within a week of going live, Screenmate is an Android-powered box that you’ll hook up to your Tesla, integrating Tesla’s systems into an Android interface with all of the Android capabilities you’d expect. For example, you can download and use any app you want from Google Play, but still have access to all of your Tesla controls. Not only that, but Teslogic claims you’ll gain controls via its reworked control panel.

For example, you can adjust the passenger seat or even open the passenger door from this panel, which are options apparently not already provided by Tesla. The big highlight is downloading and using whatever apps you want. Teslogic shows off fullscreen Waze and multi-window support, but also the gaming possibilities are upped entirely with access to Xbox and PlayStation’s cloud gaming services, complete with controller support.

As for the tech that powers all of this, Teslogic explains that inside the black box, “there are modules designed for video streams, touchscreen data, and the vehicle’s CAN buses, all powered by a modern Android computer utilizing a Qualcomm chipset. Each module supports software updates, ensuring new features and compatibility with future Tesla updates.” The chipset they refer to is a Snapdragon 680 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Installation looks simple enough too, with the user only needing to plug in a couple of wires that go to the Tesla MCU and Diagnostic Connector. Total installation time is said to be roughly 10 minutes then you’re up and running.

If you want to get this is in your own Tesla, the current price is $599, which is 33% off what the expected MSRP will be. Estimated delivery is May, 2025, but again, the project is already fully funded, so hopefully the creators are able to ship without any issues. Stretch goals are being discussed, with additional features getting teased.

If I drove my wife’s Tesla more, I’d certainly consider this, simply for accessing whatever Android app I want. That would be very enjoyable.