Samsung’s early Black Friday deals continue, this time for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you were patient and opted to wait a few weeks or months to snag Samsung’s latest foldable device, that wait is going to pay off. In total, there is up to $1450 in savings to be had, as well as big savings even for those without a trade-in device.

Max Savings: To save the absolute most on your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll be looking at the 256GB unlocked model in either Crafted Black or White color options. From here, you’ll need a top tier trade-in for the max instant credit of $1200, which is actually insane trade-in value. All trade-in devices show enhanced values, so you can rest assured you’re getting good money for whatever device you send in. Should you meet all requirements, you can save a max of $1450, bringing your price to just $449 for a brand new foldable.

Save $500 With No Trade-in: Now even for those without a trade-in device, Samsung is extending an instant savings of $500. That’s free money, which can coupled with the $200 bonus credit for selecting either the Crafted Black or White color options. In total you’d be saving $820 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for doing nothing, bringing your price to a completely reasonable $1079.

Doubled Storage: Should you opt to get your device through a carrier, Samsung has another sweet deal, that being the free doubled storage. The only downside, you won’t get access to the Samsung exclusive colors, which means no additional $200 off. For a carrier model, the price can get as low as $629, which is still a whopping $1270 in total savings.

We get asked often when the best time to buy a Samsung phone is. The answer is easily during the pre-order period and right now with Black Friday deals active. Enjoy those savings.