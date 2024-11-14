The iPhone is getting its own Gemini app from Google today. The new AI assistant app is available for free right away.

Since Apple limits almost everything that 3rd party apps can do on an iPhone and in iOS, you might be wondering how this could be any sort of useful. Well, let’s just go ahead and talk about the things Gemini can do in the Apple ecosystem.

Google is including Gemini Live in the app, which brings a conversational manner to the Gemini experience. Gemini Live allows you carry on conversations with your AI assistant, ask questions and jump around between topics, brainstorm ideas, ask about things to do in a city you may be traveling to, that sort of thing. Gemini Live also thinks it can help you practice with an upcoming interview, so there’s that.

Other Gemini features on the iPhone include asking questions about subjects (possibly to help with schoolwork), test your knowledge with quizzes, create high-quality images through commands, and connect to other Google apps (like YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and Calendar) to help you get info.

If you’d like to give it a try, hit that link below on your iPhone.

iOS App Store: Google Gemini

// Google