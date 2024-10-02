Gmail is getting several big changes to the way it presents information for purchases, events, bills, and travel emails. The summary cards you may have experienced in the past are about to get an overhaul that will bring you clearer information with real-time updates, action buttons you can take, and a new section called “Happening soon.”

Google announced these updates today and said some of the Gmail changes are coming to both Android and iOS as early as today, while others will show up in the “coming months.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Gmail’s updated summary cards.

NEW SUMMARY CARDS IN GMAIL: In the image above, you get to see the before-and-after shot of a travel summary card for a reservation. The left side shows the old style with a smaller font to recap the upcoming reservation and only a single shortcut to be able to view the event in a calendar. In the new style on the right, the font is larger, there are button shortcuts for actions that can be taken, and graphics add to the overall styling. This is a pretty big change.

Google explains that you should be presented with all sorts of actions, like “Get directions” or “Invite others” or “Track package” within these updated summary cards. And since these are for upcoming events or plans that could change, packaging that have status updates, etc., the cards are able to update frequently.

Below, Google describes the four summary card types, which are Purchases, Events, Bills, and Travel. For now, only Purchase summary cards will show up in this updated format, while the other three are in that “coming months” release timeline:

Purchases : Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought, so you know exactly when that birthday gift is going to arrive.

: Track packages, view order details and easily find what you bought, so you know exactly when that birthday gift is going to arrive. Events : Say goodbye to missing a dinner reservation or forgetting a concert ticket. See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease.

: Say goodbye to missing a dinner reservation or forgetting a concert ticket. See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others or find directions with ease. Bills : View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks.

: View and pay bills, or get reminded to pay later and add a due date in Google Tasks. Travel: Manage reservations, check in for flights and view important travel details like the hotel’s check-out time so you can travel with confidence from booking to boarding.]

For those who are impatient, Google has at least given us an image of what the other cards will look like once they officially arrive.

“HAPPENING SOON” IN GMAIL: As a final part of today’s Gmail update, Google introduced the “Happening soon” section to your inbox. This is also coming further down the road, but the idea is that the top of your inbox could be a good location to give you updates on things that are happening soon. Get it?

This new section will show you summary cards, but (hopefully) only when the timing is right. As an example, that could mean a purchase summary card showing up up just as your package is about to land on your doorstep. And if there is a need for multiple “soon” cards, they can stack at the top of the inbox with an expandable button.

Again, the rollout of this is purchase summary cards will start at any moment on Android and iOS. The other summary cards, including “Happening soon,” aren’t scheduled to arrive for months.

// Google