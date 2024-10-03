The Gemini team announced this morning that Gemini Live will soon support over 40 different languages, with different some language support starting today. This news follows the confirmation that Gemini Live is now available for all English users on Android, completely free of charge.

Specifically, Google lists French, German, Portuguese, Hindi, and Spanish as languages starting to roll out as of today. Google says that all of these users will see support in a couple of weeks, with plans to support a total of over 40 languages in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Google announced that in the coming weeks, the company will be expanding Extensions in Gemini such as Calendar, Tasks, Keep, and Utilities in different languages, allowing users to connect across different apps even easier. Here’s a few examples of Extensions in Gemini in action.

Have Gemini dig out that lasagna recipe sent to you in your Gmail, and ask it to add the ingredients to your shopping list in Keep.

Snap a photo of a concert flier and ask Gemini if you’re free that day — and even set a reminder to buy tickets.

Ask Gemini when your favorite comic book movie is next out and then ask it to remind you a week before to buy tickets for it.

Again, different language support is rolling out starting today, with a total of 40 languages to be supported in the coming weeks. This is awesome news.

// Google