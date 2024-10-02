Owning a pair of high-end earbuds in today’s world means you likely connect them to your phone and computer either simultaneously or with quick switching as you need it. That double device access allows you to jump from work life to phone life with ease or get up and move about your office/home without needing to manually switch from one to the other.

But what about adjusting the settings on them? For a device like the Pixel Buds or Pixel Buds Pro 2 (our review), you have a companion app on your phone that allows you to change up equalizer settings, change ANC modes, flip on multipoint access, that sort of thing. Can you do that from your computer, though? Because that would be super handy, right?

You can. Google setup a web app for Windows and Mac computers to access, plus ChromeOS devices have a web companion app that can be installed.

Pixel Buds Settings on Windows/Mac: All you have to do is visit mypixelbuds.google.com to get started. If your Pixel Buds are paired to your computer, the web app should recognize that and look as the screen shows below.

As you can see, the web app looks very similar to the actual Pixel Buds app on your phone or tablet. You have battery status for buds and case up top, the ANC section with its 3 choices, a big equalizer section with presets and your “Last saved” settings, and a bunch of other toggles. You can also tap on the settings icon in the top right to get more options, check your firmware, turn off things like in-ear detection, etc. It is a fully-featured web app.

And that’s it. Now you know.

// Google