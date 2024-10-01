Droid Life

Gemini Live Free Rollout Now Complete

4
Gemini Advanced - Gemini Live

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Back in mid-September, Google announced that Gemini Live would start rolling out to all Android users free of charge. This week, the rollout appears complete, with the Gemini team tweeting that the service is now available to, “all Gemini users in English on the Android app.”

Gemini Live allows you to have a spoken conversation with the AI bot. You can discuss anything you want, with Google saying that this route of interaction is far more engaging than the text option.

Have you gotten a chance to play with it yet? How’re you liking it?

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
4  Comments

Back to Top