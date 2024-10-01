Back in mid-September, Google announced that Gemini Live would start rolling out to all Android users free of charge. This week, the rollout appears complete, with the Gemini team tweeting that the service is now available to, “all Gemini users in English on the Android app.”

Gemini Live allows you to have a spoken conversation with the AI bot. You can discuss anything you want, with Google saying that this route of interaction is far more engaging than the text option.

Live is now available for all Gemini users in English on the Android app. We can’t wait for you to try it. https://t.co/jev4pnuZJ0 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 30, 2024

Have you gotten a chance to play with it yet? How’re you liking it?