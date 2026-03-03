Google is pushing out a suite of new features to all Android users, alongside additional features designed specifically for Pixel owners. Inside this newest Android update, you’ll find new features for Find Hub, short Google Play videos to help you discover new apps, as well as an update for Emoji Kitchen.

Here are all of the new features rolling out to Android.

1. Find Friends Inside Google Messages: Users can now share locations directly in Google Messages using Find Hub. When providing a location, users on the other end can view a real-time map, all within the conversation. This will be helpful for finding friends at a busy location, such as an airport or concert venue.

2. Recover lost luggage by providing tracker tag link to airlines: Another Find Hub-powered feature, you can share location links with participating airlines to help find your lost bags. You have complete control over when you share your bag’s location and can stop it at anytime.

3. Google Play Shorts: Shorts are coming to Google Play, letting users scroll through short videos to help discover new apps. Think YouTube Shorts, but just for Google Play apps.

4. Custom Calling Cards: Google is letting you design your own custom Calling Card. Once designed, people you call will see your customized picture, font, and color. You can set your Calling Card to show to everyone or specifically your saved contacts, plus you can edit or remove it at any time.

5. Teacher-Approved Games on Android Auto: If you and the family are bored in the car, Google is introducing Teacher-Approved games on Android Auto. Accessible right on the dashboard, there are games designed for ages 3-12, such as Marvel HQ: Kids Super Hero Fun, Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3, Disney Coloring World, and plenty more.

6. More Emoji Kitchen Combos: Users of Gboard will have access to new Emoji Kitchen combinations, such as 🧀 + 🌹 and 🎷 + 🦨. It can be sometimes fun to find new combos, so this should keep a few of you busy.

Be on the lookout for all of these features to hit your Android device in the coming weeks.

// Google [2]