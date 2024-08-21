Earlier this year, it was rumored that Samsung was cooking up a glucose sensor for the Galaxy Watch 7 series. That didn’t pan out, but thanks to a recently spotted patent, Samsung is definitely working on something. For anyone who needs to regularly check blood sugar levels, an optical-powered glucose monitoring system could be seen as beneficial for being a non-invasive way of tracking levels.

Right now all we have is a patent with no indication that this technology will see the market, but in 3rd-party renders of what this may look like, there would be a sensor near the camera housing similar to what Samsung had on the Galaxy S5 with its heart rate monitor. Remember that thing?

Something to monitor would be how Samsung markets such a feature. As soon as you start listing something as a potential medical device, we presume it subjects the device to additional regulatory approval from bodies such as the FDA. Fitness trackers seem to get around this just fine, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it.

Importantly, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology continues to advance. As it does, it seems completely reasonable that the tech could make its way to a smartphone in the future.

I’m grateful that I don’t have to check my blood sugar on a daily basis, but I work with many who do. One less needle prick would always be a welcomed change in their lives, so long as the data is accurate and reliable.

