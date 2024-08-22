Notifications are hitting Pixel 9 devices across the US, informing owners that the new Satellite SOS feature is now available. With it, should you be out of terrestrial cell service, you can utilize communication satellites to get a hold of emergency services, just like our iPhone friends have been able to do.

Under the settings menu for this feature, Google lists three steps: First try to contact EMS by mobile or WiFi connection, answer questions specifically about the type of emergency you’re having so the right type of responder shows up, and then connect to the satellite to relay your GPS location and information.

Users can add emergency contacts, as well as prep their Google account information for sharing via Satellite SOS. I’d recommend having all of that info ready to go, just in case you ever need it.

Google is providing Satellite SOS free for two years to Pixel 9 buyers. There’s no word on how much the service will cost once it’s no longer free.