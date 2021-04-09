Podcast: LG Quits.

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, the big story of the week is without a doubt LG quitting the smartphone business. As little as LG has meant in recent years, losing a company this big from the game is a big deal.

Other than that, we’d love to share thoughts on Apple admitting why it won’t bring iMessage to Android, why we think Google making their own chipset for the Pixel 6 is a big deal, and more!

Trivia is back as usual again. Who wants a Chromecast with Google TV?

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).

Thank you to EwinRacing for sponsoring this week’s show. Use promo code “Droidlife” for 30% off your purchase of a gaming chair. See our review of the chairs here.