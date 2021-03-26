Podcast: OnePlus 9 Reviews!

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re sharing all the thoughts on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, two new phones we’ve been testing for a few weeks now. We’ll have OnePlus 9 reviews written and posted on DL in the next few days, but if you want to hear some final remarks now, this is the show for you.

No trivia this week, just a short, OnePlus show.

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).

