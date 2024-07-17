There’s still time to get in on the Prime Day action, with OnePlus lowering the price of many of its top devices.

Of note, you can get the OnePlus 12 at $200 off, bringing your price down to just $699. For that phone and those specs, that’s solid. We love the OnePlus Watch 2 at $209 (review here), but you can also check out the OnePlus Pad at just $369 ($110 off). There’s some solid deals here.

Amazon Links

We hope you had a successful Prime Day this week. Let us know about all of the new goodies you might’ve gotten.