There’s still time to get in on the Prime Day action, with OnePlus lowering the price of many of its top devices.
Of note, you can get the OnePlus 12 at $200 off, bringing your price down to just $699. For that phone and those specs, that’s solid. We love the OnePlus Watch 2 at $209 (review here), but you can also check out the OnePlus Pad at just $369 ($110 off). There’s some solid deals here.
Amazon Links
- OnePlus Pad – $369 ($110 Off)
- OnePlus Watch 2 – $209 ($90 Off)
- OnePlus Open – $1299 ($400 Off)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – $109 ($70 Off)
- OnePlus Buds 3 – $79 ($20 Off)
- OnePlus 12R – $449 ($150 Off)
- OnePlus 12 – $699 ($200 Off)
We hope you had a successful Prime Day this week. Let us know about all of the new goodies you might’ve gotten.
