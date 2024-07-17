Droid Life

OnePlus Prime Day Deals: $110 Off OnePlus Pad, $90 Off Watch 2, and Plenty More

There’s still time to get in on the Prime Day action, with OnePlus lowering the price of many of its top devices.

Of note, you can get the OnePlus 12 at $200 off, bringing your price down to just $699. For that phone and those specs, that’s solid. We love the OnePlus Watch 2 at $209 (review here), but you can also check out the OnePlus Pad at just $369 ($110 off). There’s some solid deals here.

We hope you had a successful Prime Day this week. Let us know about all of the new goodies you might’ve gotten.

