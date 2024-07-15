It sure feels like we’ve been talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch for weeks on weeks at this point, but that’s probably because the leaks were there long before we hit the official Unpacked event and reveal. Last week’s pre-order kickoff seems so far in the distance, yet we are still doing pre-orders if you are interested. And we typically recommend this as the time to jump on Samsung’s newest, because the deals tend to be the best.

At the moment, in this second week of Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals, we have up to $1,200 off with trade-ins, $50 credits to up the discount, and free storage upgrades at a value of $240. The deal is almost as good as last week’s, but comes up short by about $50. Still, we’ll take whatever promo we can get on an $1,899 foldable.

$1,200 GALAXY FOLD 6 TRADES: Again, as always, trading in your old phone is the best way to get Samsung’s new phones. For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, they’ll give you $1,200 instantly off (today) if you trade-in a Galaxy Z Fold 5, $1,000 for a Galaxy Z Fold 4, $900 for a Fold 3 or Galaxy S24 Ultra, and so on. Even a Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get you $600 off.

All you do is tell Samsung the device you have to trade-in and they take that value off the price today. They’ll only ask you to send in that device for confirmation once your new Fold 6 arrives. It’s awesome.

$50 CREDIT: Samsung was previously asking you to reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 6 before pre-orders to get you $50 off, but it seems like that $50 credit is still active. Our links appear to be giving it to you after the fact. So yeah, hit links like these and see the $50 credit applied.

FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: And finally, Samsung is giving you double the storage (from 256GB to 512GB) at no extra cost. That storage upgrade is $120 value, but you could also go from 512GB to 1TB, which is a full $240 in freebies. There’s nothing tricky to do to get the storage upgrade – you simply choose the amount you want.

Your order should hit your doorstep by July 24, if not before. Samsung often sends pre-orders out early.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pre-order Link