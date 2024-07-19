Time is running out to pre-order one of Samsung’s latest devices. We hate making a big deal about it, but honestly, there’s hardly ever a better time to snag a new device from Samsung.

During the pre-order period, trade-in savings are upped, storage is doubled for free, and you’re more than likely able to score extra savings if you qualify for Samsung’s Offer Program for first responders, students, and other groups of people. If you have your eyes on one of these devices, now’s definitely the time.

To give you an idea of what’s possible, you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) for just $699 with eligible trade-in, a Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) for $449, Galaxy Ring for $349 ($50 off), or the new Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $299 ($430 off). Again, that’s before any additional Offer savings. Once the pre-order period ends (early next week), you can expect these savings go down.

I have been running the new suite of Galaxy devices for the past few days: Z Fold 6, Watch Ultra, and the Ring. It’s a pretty remarkable lineup of devices. The Ring has been really great for tracking my sleep since I dislike wearing a smartwatch to bed, the Galaxy Watch battery life is ridiculous and performance is awesome, and I stand can’t get over how good the upgraded hinge system on the Z Fold 6 is. Honestly, it’s a good year to be a Samsung fan.

Follow the links blow to get in on the action before some savings go away.

