At the time of this writing, you have just over 24 hours to get in on Samsung’s pre-order offerings, which is always when you should be buying new Galaxy phones. Trade-in values are the highest, Samsung doubles the storage you get, plus instant credits are active. Seriously, if you’re on the fence, now’s the time to buy.

For Galaxy Z Fold 6, those who pre-order can get the phone for as low as $699 (or $599 if you reserved before Unpacked), thanks to eligible trade-ins, a free upgrade to 512GB storage (1TB upgrades also available for free if you pay the 512GB price), plus an instant credit of $50. Considering that’s a $2019 device, saving a max of $1420 seems pretty good to us.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 has the same story. You can get it for as low as $449 (if you reserved), down from what will be the usual price of $1219 (512GB model).

For anyone purchasing a carrier model, Samsung is also gifting a free year of Samsung Care+, a value of $156. Care+ gets you unlimited repairs for drops, spills, and breakdowns, as well as next business day replacements. For these foldables, it’s never a bad idea to have a bit of added protection.

The pre-order period is soon to be ending, so be sure to maximize the savings while you can. Have fun and treat yourself. You deserve it.