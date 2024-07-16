You probably realized by now that it’s Prime Day 2024 and there are all sorts of discounts running across the internet. Amazon is the hub for most of it, since this is Prime Day after all, but others are hosting deals too to try to steal away some of your business. For this first deal of the day from us, we thought we’d point you to the Pixel 8 series, which is heavily discounted on this random summer shopping week.

The Pixel 8 Pro is down to $699 ($300 off), while the Pixel 8 is down to $499 ($200 off). That might be the best price we have ever seen on the Pixel 8 Pro, outside of that one rare Google Play deal that few received.

If those two phones and their prices aren’t to your liking, the Pixel 8a is $50 off and the Pixel 7a can be had for as little as $229 at Best Buy (Amazon has it for $249).

We have reviews of all of these phones if you need to know something, but the basic thought here is that the Pixel 8 Pro is a heck of a deal at $699. Even with the Pixel 9 Pro and its big redesign coming in a month, the Pixel 8 Pro has years and years of updates remaining and is a top tier device that still competes.

Amazon Deal Links: