Stuck at Home Review: EwinRacing Champion Series Gaming Chair

Like many of you, I am stuck at home, riding out this damned COVID-19 pandemic. To pass the time, I noticed I’ve been spending a lot more time on my rump in the home office, whether it be writing things for Droid Life or extended sessions of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Given that I’ve been sitting more, I want to make sure I have a comfortable chair, so it was quite serendipitous that EwinRacing, a maker of PC gaming chairs, emailed me to see if I would be interested in checking out one of their chairs for review. I accepted because who doesn’t want to be comfortable. The chair arrived a few days later. I’ve now had it set up in my office for a few days and am ready to share a few thoughts.

Shall we?

Assembly

I’ve assembled a similar gaming chair before, but thankfully, assembling this EwinRacing gaming chair was nothing like that one. There are only a few pieces to put together, all of which are assembled with the use of one of two hex pins. You can view the entire assembly instruction list here (photo from Monitornerds), but I’d say it took me about 15 minutes from start to finish. Do note the red directional arrows on the instructions, though. I began reading left to right, top to bottom like you’d read a book and was very confused at first. Thankfully my fiancée caught me and corrected me that I need to follow the arrows. Bless her heart.

Once your chair is assembled, with all of its screws tightened, you’re ready to sit and relax.

Features

Can chairs have features? Well of course they can and the Champion Series is no different. This chair features a stain-resistant PU (polyurethane) leather over a high-density foam cushion. According to the product’s listing, the foam is “engineered to be 2x heavier than regular foam per cubit foot, inching it near the realm of memory foam.” Obviously I’ll chat comfort in just a bit.

For adjusting the chair, there is a ridiculous amount of knobs, levers, and all that jazz. For specifics, there’s height adjustment, tilt adjustment, sideways and height adjustment for the armrests, and backrest adjustment. What I wasn’t sure of at first, but am now a major fan of, are the pillows the chair comes with. And since I’m talking about the pillows now, let’s get to the comfort section.

For a full look at “features,” check out the product listing here.

Mmm, new chair smell!

Comfort

This chair is comfy! The last gaming chair I tried, I hoped it might get softer or more comfy after I broke it in for a week or so, but that didn’t really happen. With the EwinRacing gaming chair, it was comfortable as soon as I sat in it the first time.

It is a lot different from the chair I am coming from, a high backrest IKEA office chair, but once I found out the level of tilt I liked, my body just sort of melts right into it. And this is where the pillows come in. My past chairs don’t have cute little pillows to support my lower back and neck, so the addition of these pillows has been a major bonus. If you don’t want the pillows, simply unclip them.

As someone with terrible sitting posture (I look more like a pretzel than a human when sitting), which has been confirmed by my primary care physician, acupuncturist, massage therapist and chiropractor, I honestly feel much more comfortable and less achey after extended periods of sitting. And with the pandemic and state-wide lockdown in full effect, I foresee a lot more sitting in my future.

Durability

I’ve only been using the chair for a few days, so I can’t give you much details in terms of durability, but I have faith that this chair can serve me for some time. The chair feels very durable and heavy, and according to the EwinRacing’s website, the chair can handle plenty of cleaning thanks to its PU leather and hub-less casters. The leather is detailed to “surpass industry performance standards for strength abrasion, hydrolysis, and UV stability,” so that seems good.

For now, it’s holding strong and maybe I’ll post an update to this review in six months or so.

Price

I don’t know how much anyone here spends on chairs, but for me, it’s never been more than $199. Anything higher than that seemed silly, but when I think more about it, if you want something that is high quality and comes with plenty of features, you might have to pay higher prices.

EwinRacing has a large selection of chairs that covers a wide range of prices, but for this Champion Series chair that I received, the price is currently $219. This is 42% off its list price of $379, but on top of that, there are different chairs in this particular series that range in color and size. Thinking objectively, even though I was gifted this chair in exchange for this review, I could easily see myself dropping a couple hundred dollars on this chair.

If you’re stuck at home like us, and you need a new chair for all of your work and/or gaming needs, feel free to check out the Champion Series by following the link below.