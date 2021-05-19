Podcast: Google I/O 2021 Brought It All

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re taking a look at all of the biggest announcements from Google I/O 2021. The first day of the event was packed with news from Android 12 to the return of Google’s interest in wearables.

We got our first Android 12 Beta, Google confirmed its new Material You design language, and Wear OS is back with Samsung helping make sure it succeeds. Fitbit promised new Wear devices and services for the platform, Google Photos has a bunch of sweet new features coming, and there were even hidden Pixel 6 references inside of the 12 Beta.

It should be a fun show with lots of new stuff to talk about. We don’t often get this much from Google that is this important.

No trivia on today’s show.

We’ll be live at 1:00PM Pacific (4:00PM Eastern).