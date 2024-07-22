When we say that the pre-order period is the best time to buy a Samsung device, we mean all devices, not just phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Samsung’s latest wearable, Galaxy Ring, is discounted to a completely reasonable $349, but only if you pre-order it.

Total savings for Galaxy Ring during the pre-order period amounts to $60. Samsung is saving you $50 off MSRP instantly, plus are also sending over a sizing kit ($10 value) for free. These savings bring your price for the wearable to $349. Once the pre-order period ends, it’ll be back to $399.

I’ve been using Galaxy Ring for nearly two weeks. I appreciate that it’s one of the first wearables I don’t mind wearing to sleep, allowing me to get those insights I usually miss out on. I’ve worn it while working out (CrossFit) and playing sports (pickleball and softball), and so far, it’s been great. Hardly ever notice it’s there, which is the point. Battery life has been very impressive, plus the tracking has been solid. If you’re someone who wants health tracking but don’t want the whole watch experience, this is a great alternative.

