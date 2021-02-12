Podcast: A Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, it’s time to talk through Tim’s Galaxy S21 Ultra review, some pre-review thoughts on the regular Galaxy S21, and find out if Tim is sticking with Samsung’s newest or headed back to the Pixel 5.

We’ll also dive into a possible Android 12 leak, check to see if everyone is cool paying for parts of Twitter, and wrap-up with a reminder that Google Play Music’s time is done and that your library will soon be deleted.

Trivia is back as well!

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).

