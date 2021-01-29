Podcast: We Have the Galaxy S21

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, there’s really only one thing to talk about – the fact that we have a Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21. The phones are finally in the house, we’ve spent a couple of days with them, and we get to share our initial thoughts and impressions. That’s cool, right?

There’s a bit of additional news too, though. We also have the Galaxy Buds Pro to discuss, new One UI 3 updates for Samsung phones, Carl Pei’s new company, Sony’s $2,500 phone, and more streaming TV prices on the rise.

Trivia is back as well!

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern)

Thank you to EwinRacing for sponsoring this week’s show. Use promo code “Droidlife” for 30% off your purchase of a gaming chair. See our review of the chairs here.