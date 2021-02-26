Podcast: Android 12 Could Be Big

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re diving into Android 12! The next version of Android is here on Pixel phones as a developer preview and it looks to be one of Android’s biggest and best in a while. Let’s talk about all of its current and future features.

We also want to dive into Samsung the update king, a Pixel 5a leak, and yes, our Galaxy S21 review. Should be a fun filled show.

Trivia is back as well with fabulous prizes provided by Aukey! 65W chargers, guys.

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).

Thank you to EwinRacing for sponsoring this week’s show. Use promo code “Droidlife” for 30% off your purchase of a gaming chair. See our review of the chairs here.