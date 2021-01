For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re returning from a long and much-needed break to kickoff 2021 with the Galaxy S21. All three S21 models are now official, as are the Galaxy Buds Pro, and that leaves us with a lot to talk about.

We’ll also dive into this year’s weird online CES, Google completing its acquisition of Fitbit, and well, we’ll most just talk Samsung stuff.

Trivia is back as well!

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).