Podcast: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review!

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we have a number of reviews to run through, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Pixel 4a, and Galaxy Watch 3.

Once we finish with those, we’ll move onto Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch and pricing, Pixel 5 and 4a 5G leaks, a $200 OnePlus phone, Motorola’s next Razr event, Surface Duo details and pricing, and some wearable fun, which I know you all love.

Trivia is back this week and we are giving away so many pairs of the best true wireless earbuds.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).