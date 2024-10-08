We always look to the shiniest, newest tech items when in the market for a new gadget, but on days like the next two that might not be the best play. A good example of that is the Pixel Watch 2, which may not be as new (or big) as the Pixel Watch 3, yet you can have one for a rock bottom price that we haven’t seen to date.

For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, the best Google Pixel Watch 2 deal you were hoping for is here.

The Pixel Watch 2 is just over a year old and was originally priced out of the gate at $350. For today (and maybe tomorrow), you can have one for $170. That’s a $180 discount from that early price. Google has since slashed the Pixel Watch 2 to $249 with the launch of the Pixel Watch 3, but that still means $80 in savings.

I’m not sure I need to recap this device, as we have fully reviewed and talked about it at length. The basics are that it is a big improvement over the original and also still pretty close to the Pixel Watch 3 in terms of specs. It would be a solid option for anyone in the market for a solid smartwatch with the Pixel vibe.

Amazon currently has most WiFi colors in stock at $170 with fast shipping.

