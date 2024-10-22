Galaxy Watch Ultra is down to a crazy new low of $172, thanks to a combo of instant discounts and enhanced trade-in values. Last we saw, Galaxy Watch Ultra had an all time low of $249, so here’s another $75+ off, which is hopefully enough to convince a few folks to upgrade their wrist candy.

Buy Link: Galaxy Watch Ultra for $172

To get the maximum amount of money discounted, you’ll need a specific combination of options for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but thankfully, they’re good options. It’s the Titanium Silver color, plus the Marine band type in Dark Grey color. This specific combination gets the price to $172, after the maximum of $350 in instant savings courtesy of your eligible trade-in device.

For those without a trade-in, Samsung still offers $100 off your purchase instantly for any smartwatch in any condition. If you aren’t taking advantage of that, you’re missing out.

Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $172 is a complete no-brainer purchase decision. We reviewed it highly and you won’t find a more specced out Wear OS device at this price. Follow the link below to snag before it’s gone.