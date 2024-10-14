Droid Life

DEAL: Pixel 8a is $50 Off for One More Day ($449)

While the Pixel 9 series is very attractive for a variety of reasons, it’s starting price of $799 is hard to overlook. They are expensive phones. If you’re looking for a really good phone at a very attractive price, we’ve been recommending the Pixel 8a since its release earlier this year.

Google has notified potential buyers that you have only one more day to snag the Pixel 8a at an instant discount of $50, bringing the price down to a completely reasonable $450.

Things we enjoy about the Pixel 8a are the size (very comfy to use with one hand), the display, its performance (Tensor G3 w/ 8GB RAM), plus the software. And yes, the Pixel 8a is supposed by Google’s 7-year commitment to Android OS and security updates. This little guy should be going strong for years to come.

If interested, Amazon can get it to you same-day if you’re in an eligible area. However, if you have a trade-in, Google can save you up to an additional $400 after rebate. Decisions, decisions.

Google Link | Amazon Link

