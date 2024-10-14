While the Pixel 9 series is very attractive for a variety of reasons, it’s starting price of $799 is hard to overlook. They are expensive phones. If you’re looking for a really good phone at a very attractive price, we’ve been recommending the Pixel 8a since its release earlier this year.

Read: Pixel 8a Review

Google has notified potential buyers that you have only one more day to snag the Pixel 8a at an instant discount of $50, bringing the price down to a completely reasonable $450.

Things we enjoy about the Pixel 8a are the size (very comfy to use with one hand), the display, its performance (Tensor G3 w/ 8GB RAM), plus the software. And yes, the Pixel 8a is supposed by Google’s 7-year commitment to Android OS and security updates. This little guy should be going strong for years to come.

If interested, Amazon can get it to you same-day if you’re in an eligible area. However, if you have a trade-in, Google can save you up to an additional $400 after rebate. Decisions, decisions.