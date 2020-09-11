Podcast: Android 11 is Here!

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re recapping the Android 11 launch and when you might see the big update on your phone. Pixel devices are first, but companies like OnePlus aren’t far behind.

We have a Surface Duo in house, so we’ll have thoughts to share there on how badly Microsoft screwed this up, the latest on Google’s upcoming device line-up, Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders, the new Razr, LG’s Wing, and a lot more.

Trivia is back again this week!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).