There are certainly trade-in deals that can save you more on really expensive devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We talk about them all of the time (like this one) because if you have a high-end device to part with, you can save serious cash. But what if you just want to buy a phone and not deal with the process of trading-in? Yeah, we’ve got a good one today on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review).

For Amazon’s big something prime boy baby day deal extravaganza this week, the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal gives it a $500 off discount. If that seems like a substantial price drop that’s because it is.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 at $500 off means it starts at $1,399. While still a massive amount of money, I’m not sure we’ve seen a straight discount like this since launch.

You’ll find Navy, Silver, and Pink models with 256GB storage at the $1,399 price or you can jump to 512GB and still save $500.

So again, you could do Samsung’s trade thing and save up to $1,600 off or Amazon will just wipe $500 off without any extra asks. You decide.

