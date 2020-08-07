Podcast: So Much Samsung, So Much Pixel

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we have an absolutely packed show from top to bottom. Samsung’s Unpacked event is finished, so we’ll recap the Note 20 line, Watch 3, Buds Live, and Z Fold 2.

Of course, Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, so we’ll give you some first impressions there and dive into Pixel 6 and Pixel foldable rumors. There’s more too, I just don’t have the breath to type it all out.

Unfortunately, because the show is so packed, we are skipping trivia this week. We’ll try to make it up to you, we promise!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).