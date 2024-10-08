Droid Life

Prime Day Knocks Pixel 8 Lineup Down to Low of $400 ($300 Off)

1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Review

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Prime Day is in full swing and one of the best mobile deals we’re seeing involves last year’s Pixel 8 lineup. Should you not mind rocking either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can save some big money, which is always groovy.

For a very limited time, you can get the Pixel 8 for just $402, which is nearly $300 off of its current $699 price over on Google Store. If you prefer getting the Pixel 8 Pro, its price is down to $592, a total savings of $407. Those are both exceptional deals.

Amazon currently shows all of the color options and storage options available, so if you’re interested, follow the link below.

Amazon Link: Pixel 8 Lineup

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top