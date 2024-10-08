Prime Day is in full swing and one of the best mobile deals we’re seeing involves last year’s Pixel 8 lineup. Should you not mind rocking either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can save some big money, which is always groovy.

For a very limited time, you can get the Pixel 8 for just $402, which is nearly $300 off of its current $699 price over on Google Store. If you prefer getting the Pixel 8 Pro, its price is down to $592, a total savings of $407. Those are both exceptional deals.

Amazon currently shows all of the color options and storage options available, so if you’re interested, follow the link below.

Amazon Link: Pixel 8 Lineup