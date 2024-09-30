We really enjoy the Galaxy Watch Ultra, especially as this discounted price. Thanks to enhanced trade-in values, buyers can get the specced out Galaxy Watch Ultra for $299, which is a very good deal for this particular device.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Review: Big, Fun Smartwatch Experience

To get the max savings of $350, buyers will need trade-ins like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or nicer Apple Watches. The values go down from there, but Samsung is providing $100 of instant credit towards purchase when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition. And don’t forget, eligible Samsung buyers are able to save even more via the Offer Programs.

If you have been eyeing the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it’s a very solid Wear OS experience. It features a titanium case, Sapphire Crystal display, new Biometric Sensor for health tracking, massive battery, maximum durability, and essentially all of the other specifications you might want in 2024. Read our review for all of the juicy details.

Have at it.