At some point, you would think that Samsung would cut off the massive discounts on their Galaxy Z Fold 6, yet here we are with another big one to talk through. We’ve already seen them do a $1,300 off deal, as well as a $1,440 promo, but today they are taking it to another level with $1,500 off. You love to see it.

So for this best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal of the week, there are a couple of things to note in order to get that full $1,500 off. Let’s jump into it again.

$1,200 OFF FOLD 6 WITH TRADES: This will surprise none of you, but once again, Samsung is giving a massive instant discount if you have a good phone to trade-in to them. The list is quite good right now too.

The full $1,200 off can be had by giving up a Galaxy S24 Ultra or last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. The previous Galaxy Z Fold 4 will somehow still land you $1,000 off, as will the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Other top values are the Galaxy S24+ at $850, Galaxy S22 Ultra at $800, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at $800. These seem like really good prices or values.

And again, these are instant discounts in Samsung’s trade-in program, so you get that value as a price drop today. It’s brilliant.

$300 OFF WITH FREE 512GB UPGRADE: Where this deal really cranks to that $1,500 off mark is the storage upgrade savings. Samsung was doing a $180 off discount for the base model with 256GB storage. However, they are giving you a free upgrade to 512GB, so now you have $300 off (because the upgrade to 512GB would normally cost you $120).

With those two discounts combined, you could get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $519.99. What.

At the moment, Samsung is giving you this $1,500 deal on Navy, Pink, and their online exclusive Crafted Black colors.

Samsung Deal Link