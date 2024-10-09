As Amazon’s latest rendition of deal days rolls into day 2, there are still plenty of discounts to look at, especially if you are in the market for a new phone. And the thing is, because Amazon is doing what they are doing, most retailers are matching or trying to best those prices. It’s a win-win for the techie, because you can score sizable savings well before the holiday shopping season is officially here.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of those devices that is seeing discounts everywhere, so you may need to do a bit of shopping comparison. As an example, Samsung’s own store will drop up to $750 off instantly with a trade-in or you can save hundreds without a trade-in by going through Amazon.

$750 OFF TRADES: If I were shopping for the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, I’d start at Samsung’s site (here) and check my trade-in value. With a phone to part with, Samsung will tell you how much it is worth and give you a discount of that value that you can apply today.

As you guessed, the full $750 off tier requires a Galaxy S23 Ultra, but a Galaxy S22 Ultra is worth $650 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is somehow still worth $600. There are several others at $600 too, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Even an ancient Galaxy S20 Ultra is worth $400.

So again, Samsung gives you those discounts today and asks for your old phone later to confirm. It’s the best deal in wireless.

Samsung Deal Link

UP TO $380 OFF AT AMAZON: Now, if you don’t have anything to trade or just want the biggest discount without having to part with a phone, Amazon is doing up to $380 off some colors and models of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The best price I’m seeing at the moment (because these keep changing) is $383 off the Titanium Violet (purple) version with 256GB storage. With that discount, you are dropping from $1,299 to $916. No trades required, just a cash discount. Also, at least one of the 512GB colors is $373 off.

It’s a great day to grab a Galaxy 24 Ultra if you’ve been wanting to.

Amazon Deal Link