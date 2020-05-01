Podcast: Pixel Buds!

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we have two weeks of stories to cover, most importantly, the launch of the Motorola Edge+, the company’s first flagship in a couple of years. We’ll talk early reviews, specs, price, and all that good stuff.

After that, we’ve got fresh OnePlus 8 news, the launch of Google’s Pixel Buds, Pixel 4a dates and picture samples, LG Velvet specs, and more!

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).