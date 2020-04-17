Podcast: OnePlus 8 Pro Review!

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, what else are we going to talk about than the newly announced and reviewed OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro? Well, we have other stuff, but that will kick off this week’s chat.

We’ll also dive into the latest on the Pixel 4a, Google’s own smartphone chip, Stadia opening up, Motorola’s big date, and how LG is changing it all up.

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).