On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we are taking our first look at Motorola’s new $1,000 Edge+ phone. It’s now available at Verizon, our unboxing is up, and we have first impressions to share.

Other topics we’ll dive into include the Pixel 4 backstory, which sounds bad, Pixel 4a rumors (that sound incredible), our Pixel Buds review, big news on YouTube Music, and more.

Trivia is back with prizes from Nimble!

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).