Galaxy Note 10’s Android 10 and One UI 2 Update is Here! (Updated: T-Mobile)

Fresh off the Android 10 and One UI 2 update rolling out to US variants of the Galaxy S10, we are now seeing the same update hit the first Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices.

Up first, it looks like Verizon is leading out of the gate. Readers of ours have grabbed the update today, not in beta either.

We’re gathering more on the update, but I’m guessing it will be 2GB+, like the S10 update was. Be sure you have plenty of battery life and WiFi turned on before you go checking. To check, head into Settings>Software update.

UPDATE : The builds for each Verizon device are N970USQU2BSL7 (Note 10), N975USQU2BSL7 (Note 10+), and N976VVRU2BSL7 (Note 10+ 5G). All updates include the December security patch too.

: The builds for each Verizon device are N970USQU2BSL7 (Note 10), N975USQU2BSL7 (Note 10+), and N976VVRU2BSL7 (Note 10+ 5G). All updates include the December security patch too. UPDATE 12/21 : AT&T models now getting the update too!

: AT&T models now getting the update too! UPDATE 12/30 : T-Mobile too!

Assuming Samsung pushes this out to other carrier variants at any moment, a reminder that this is a big improvement over both the Android 9 and Android 8 updates.

Anyone else get it? Let us know in the comments which phone you have and the carrier you have it attached to.

Cheers Aaron and @408Boi!