US 5G Cities for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (Updated)

5G is on the rise in the US, so just like with the 4G LTE rollout of years past, we are seeing a similar trickle out of 5G cities from US carriers. Whether they feature 5G mmW or sub-6 5G tech, there is a good chance 5G is close to your neck of the woods.

Since carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint only ever announce a couple of 5G areas at a time, we figured you might want a giant list of 5G cities for each, all in one place, that is (hopefully) updated regularly. You’ll find that here.

Verizon 5G Cities

Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Boise, ID Memphis, TN Boston, MA Miami, FL Charlotte, NC Minneapolis, MN Chicago, IL New York, NY Dallas, TX Omaha, NE Denver, CO Panama City, FL Des Moines, IA Phoenix, AZ Detroit, MI Providence, RI Grand Rapids, MI Salt Lake City, UT Greensboro, NC Sioux Falls, SD Hoboken, NJ Spokane, WA Houston, TX St. Paul, MN Indianapolis, IN Washington, DC

AT&T 5G+ Cities

Atlanta, GA New Orleans, LA Austin, TX New York City, NY Charlotte, NC Oklahoma City, OK Dallas, TX

Orlando, FL Houston, TX Raleigh, NC Indianapolis, IN San Antonio, TX Jacksonville, FL San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA San Jose, CA Louisville, KY Waco, TX Nashville, TN

AT&T 5G Cities

Birmingham, AL New York, NY Boston, MA Pittsburgh, PA Bridgeport, CT Providence, RI Buffalo, NY Rochester, NY Indianapolis, IN San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA Louisville, KY San Jose, CA Milwaukee, WI

T-Mobile 5G mmW Cities

Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Cleveland, OH Los Angeles, CA Dallas, TX New York, NY

UPDATE 12/2 : T-Mobile turned on nationwide 5G, not just this limited millimeter Wave stuff. To learn more and see all of the 5,000 towns that are covered, head over here.

Learn more about T-Mobile 5G

Sprint 5G Cities

Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL New York, NY Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Phoenix, AZ Houston, TX Washington DC Kansas City, MO/KS

Updated December 20, 2019.