Galaxy S10, S10+ Now $300 Off With Bonus Free $50 Amazon Gift Card

Yesterday’s deal on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ at Amazon was solid, but it just improved substantially. Now, both are $300 off, plus Amazon is tossing in a free $50 gift card.

In the previous deal, the S10 was $250 off and the S10+ was $300 off. So today, we have an extra discount on the S10 to match the S10+, and you get free cash to spend on whatever.

We now have 128GB starting prices of $599 (S10) and $699 (S10+) with the $50 Amazon gift card included. Almost all colors (black, white, pink, and blue) are in stock. If you want more storage, you’ll find 512GB and 1TB also at $300 off with the gift card.

These are US unlocked models that work on all carriers.

This is a today-only deal that is done in a couple of hours.

Amazon Deal Links: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+