Verizon’s 22nd 5G City Revealed (Updated)

Since Verizon really is going to announce a single new 5G city each day until we hit the 30 they promised for 2019, we’re going to keep this short. I don’t want to re-write this post another 9 times after doing it 3 times this week already.

So here’s the deal – we’ll keep this short and sweet and update it each day.

DECEMBER 19: Verizon’s 22nd 5G city is Memphis, Tennessee.

This is where you will find 5G in Memphis:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Midtown, Cooper-Young, and East Memphis near landmarks such as: National Civil Rights Museum, Overton Square, Medical District, Liberty Bowl, Eastgate Shopping Center, and Oak Court Mall.

DECEMBER 18: Verizon’s 21st 5G city is Hoboken, New Jersey.

This is where you will find 5G in Hoboken:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated on Willow Ave between 1st and 16th Streets; 5th Street between Marshall Drive and Garden St, Adams St between 2nd and 7th Streets. It will also be located around landmarks such as: Hoboken University Medical Center, Church Square Park, Hoboken Public Library and Mama Johnson Field. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

DECEMBER 17: Verizon’s 20th 5G city is Des Moines, Iowa.

This is where you will find 5G in Des Moines:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, East Village, and West Des Moines around landmarks such as: Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center and MercyOne West Des Moines. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

DECEMBER 16: Verizon’s 19th 5G city is Los Angeles, California.

This is where you will find 5G in LA:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as: Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

Reminder: You need a Verizon 5G phone in order to access the limited 5G mmW network that we are talking about here in this city-by-city list. Currently, the only phones that support 5G at Verizon are the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10+ 5G, LG V50 5G, and Moto Z3 and Z4 with a 5G Moto Mod attached.

